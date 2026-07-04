Joke of the Night for July 4, 2026: A puppy funny for the 4th of July!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a doggone silly for the Fourth of July! Here's one exploding with funny to celebrate the holiday.

What kind of dog is the most patrotic?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

