Joke of the Night for July 5, 2026: Calculating some laughs!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with the formula for funny. Here's one calculating some laughs for the end of your weekend.

Because it's not good to drink and derive.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

