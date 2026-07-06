Joke of the Night for July 6, 2026: A stormy silly
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a stormy silly. Here's one to fill your night sky with some laughs!
Joke of the Day
What did the rainstorm wear under his clothes?
Thunderwear.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Michał Mancewicz