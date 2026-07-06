Joke of the Night for July 6, 2026: A stormy silly

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a stormy silly. Here's one to fill your night sky with some laughs!

Joke of the Day

What did the rainstorm wear under his clothes?

Thunderwear.

Joke of the Night for July 6, 2026: A stormy silly
Joke of the Night for July 6, 2026: A stormy silly  © Unsplash/Michał Mancewicz

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Michał Mancewicz

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