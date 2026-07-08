Joke of the Night for July 8, 2026: An a-moo-sing one!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with an a-moo-sing one! Here's a farmyard funny before you hit the hay tonight.

What is it called when a cow spies on you?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

