Joke of the Night for June 13, 2026: A cold cat!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a chilly silly kitty. Here's one to make you laugh this Caturday!

What do you call a cat that lives in an igloo?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

