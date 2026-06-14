Joke of the Night for June 14, 2026: A flamingo funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a flamingo-filled funny. Here's one to make you smile this Sunday night.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the man was told he needed to stop acting like a flamingo?
He finally put his foot down!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Alejandro Contreras