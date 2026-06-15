Joke of the Night for June 15, 2026: A grassy giggler
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a grassy giggler. Here's a green silly to make your smile grow tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why is grass so dangerous?
Because it's full of blades.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ochir-Erdene Oyunmedeg