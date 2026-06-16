Joke of the Night for June 16, 2026: A doggone mix of funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a doggone mix of funny. Here's a silly that's nothing to bawk at!
Joke of the Day
What do you get when you mix a cocker spaniel, a poodle, and a ghost?
A cocker-poodle boo.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Julio Bernal