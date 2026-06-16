Joke of the Night for June 16, 2026: A doggone mix of funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a doggone mix of funny. Here's a silly that's nothing to bawk at!

What do you get when you mix a cocker spaniel, a poodle, and a ghost?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

