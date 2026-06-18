Joke of the Night for June 17, 2026: A doggy funny
Woof woof! Your Joke of the Night has arrived with doggy funny. Here's a swimming silly to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why can dogs float in water?
Because they’re good buoys.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Gayatri Malhotra