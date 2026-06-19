Joke of the Night for June 18, 2026: A shapely silly.

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a shapely silly. Here's a funny to make you chuckle tonight.

What did the triangle say to the circle?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

