Joke of the Night for June 2, 2026: Animal antics!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one hopped up with funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How can you tell if two rabbits have crushes on each other?
Love is in the hare.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mathias Elle