Joke of the Night for June 21, 2026: A bedtime funny!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a bedtime funny! Here's one to help you snooze with some silly.
Joke of the Day
Why can't you say quilts are better than duvets?
You have to be careful making blanket statements.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Zulian Firmansyah