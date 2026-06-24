Joke of the Night for June 24, 2026: A "Roman Empire" of funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a "Roman Empire" of funny! Here's one that's lion around with laughs.

What did the ancient Roman say after a lion ate his wife?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

