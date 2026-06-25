Joke of the Night for June 25, 2026: Yo ho ho ho hilarity!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a swashbuckling silly. Here's yo ho ho ho hilarity, a pirate's laugh for you!
Joke of the Day
Where do pirates go to buy their hooks?
Second-hand stores.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/yasara hansani