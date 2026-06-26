Joke of the Night for June 26, 2026: A soccer silly
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a soccer silly to celebrate the World Cup. Here's one to kick your laughs into high gear.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a Greek philospher who played in the World Cup?
Soccerates.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Wesley Tingey