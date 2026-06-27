Joke of the Night for June 27, 2026: A Caturday laugh!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a joke that's just kitten around. Here's one to celebrate Caturday right meow.

What happened to the pregnant cat who ate a ball of yarn?

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