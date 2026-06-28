Joke of the Night for June 28, 2026: A rainbow of funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a colorful silly. Here's a rainbow of funny to make you laugh tonight.

What do you call a rainbow that went to jail?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

