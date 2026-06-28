Joke of the Night for June 28, 2026: A rainbow of funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a colorful silly. Here's a rainbow of funny to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a rainbow that went to jail?
It was in-prismed.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alexander Grey