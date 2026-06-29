Joke of the Night for June 29, 2026: A night sky of funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived for a night sky filled with funny. Here's one to make you smile before you go to bed.
Joke of the Day
Why did the Moon skip dinner?
it was already full.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Marcus Löfvenberg