Joke of the Night for June 3, 2026: Floating with funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived a boatload of funny! Here's one to have you floating with laughs tonight.

Why is an upside down boat like a hat?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

