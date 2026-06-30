Joke of the Night for June 30, 2026: A yummy funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a yummy funny. Here's one to wash down your meal with a chuckle!
Joke of the Day
What did one plate say to the other when they went out at night?
"Dinner is on me!"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Timo C. Dinger