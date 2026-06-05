Joke of the Night for June 5, 2026: A cheesy funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a cheesy funny. Here's one to lift some laughs tonight!
Joke of the Day
Why did the cheese go to the gym?
To get shredded.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/ANTIPOLYGON YOUTUBE