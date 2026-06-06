Joke of the Night for June 6, 2026: A Caturday night funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a kitty funny for Caturday. Here's one to make you chuckle!
Joke of the Day
Why do cats make good comedians?
They're always a-mew-sing.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Eduard Delputte