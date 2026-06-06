Joke of the Night for June 6, 2026: A Caturday night funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a kitty funny for Caturday. Here's one to make you chuckle!

Joke of the Day

Why do cats make good comedians?


They're always a-mew-sing.

Joke of the Night for June 6, 2026: A Caturday night funny.
Joke of the Night for June 6, 2026: A Caturday night funny.  © Unsplash/Eduard Delputte

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Eduard Delputte

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