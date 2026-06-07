Joke of the Night for June 7, 2026: A Sunday silly
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to help you sharpen your weekend with a smile. Here's one to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why did the pencil leave school early?
Sticking around felt pointless.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Edz Norton