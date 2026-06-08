Joke of the Night for June 8, 2026: A clucking chuckler

Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile. Here's an egg-cellent funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

What do you get when a chick lays eggs on top of the barn?


An eggroll.

Joke of the Night for June 8, 2026: A clucking chuckler.
Joke of the Night for June 8, 2026: A clucking chuckler.  © Unsplash/Ian Murray

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ian Murray

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