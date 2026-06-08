Joke of the Night for June 8, 2026: A clucking chuckler.

Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile. Here's an egg-cellent funny to make you chuckle.

What do you get when a chick lays eggs on top of the barn?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

