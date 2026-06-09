Joke of the Night for June 9, 2026: An atomic funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with an atomic funny. Here's a sciency silly to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why are electrons never invited to parties?
They’re so negative.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Karlis Reimanis