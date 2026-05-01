Joke of the Night for May 1, 2026: A dog funny
Woof woof! Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile. Here's a doggone funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What kind of dog wields a mighty hammer?
A labra-Thor.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ben Hanson