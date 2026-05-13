Joke of the Night for May 12, 2026: A nighttime funny

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny to round our your day. Here's one to make you smile wide tonight.

What do you call a wolf that curses all the time?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

