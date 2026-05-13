Joke of the Night for May 12, 2026: A nighttime funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny to round our your day. Here's one to make you smile wide tonight.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a wolf that curses all the time?
A swearwolf.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael LaRosa