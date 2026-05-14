Joke of the Night for May 13, 2026: Sip up some silly!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a cup of funny to round our your day. Here's one keep you wide awake with some laughter tonight.

What's the best way to perk up during the day?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

