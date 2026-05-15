Joke of the Night for May 15, 2026: A Friday night knock knock giggler
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a Friday night giggle. Here's one to make you laugh into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Gwen.
Gwen who?
Gwen will these jokes ever end?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Олег Мороз