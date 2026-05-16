Joke of the Night for May 16, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Your Joke of the Night has arrived for a Caturday night laugh. Here's one to make you smile tonight.

Why do cats like to lie near computers?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

