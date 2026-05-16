Joke of the Night for May 16, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Your Joke of the Night has arrived for a Caturday night laugh. Here's one to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why do cats like to lie near computers?To keep an eye on the mouse.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Nina Mercado