Joke of the Night for May 17, 2026: A bird-filled funny

Your Joke of the Night is a bird-filled giggler. Here's a flying funny to help you head into your Monday morning with some extra motivation... and a smile!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

