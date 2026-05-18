Joke of the Night for May 18, 2026: A knock knock joke ringing in the laughs!
Your Joke of the Night is a ringer! Here's one knocing down the door with laughs tonight.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Figs.
Figs who?
Figs the doorbell, it’s not working!
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