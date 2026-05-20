Joke of the Night for May 19, 2026: Some bathroom humor!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a dose of bathroom humor. Here's one flushed with funny!

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?


Anita.


Anita who?


Anita use the bathroom, let me in!

Joke of the Night for May 19, 2026: Some bathroom humor!
Joke of the Night for May 19, 2026: Some bathroom humor!  © Unsplash/Phil Hearing

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Phil Hearing

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