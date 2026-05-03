Joke of the Night for May 2, 2026: Hopped up with funny.

Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile this Sunday Night. Here's one hopped up on funny.

Who do you call when a rabbit gets sick?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

