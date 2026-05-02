Joke of the Night for May 2, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday
Meow! Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile for Caturday. Here's one with a litter of laughs.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the kittens who were sitting in the dark?
They s-cat-tered as soon as the light turned on.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Thomas de Fretes