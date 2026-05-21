Joke of the Night for May 21, 2026: A winning funny

Your Joke of the Night is a winning funny! Here's one to help you cross the finish line... with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why do winners always win?

Beats me!

Joke of the Night for May 21, 2026: A winning funny.
Joke of the Night for May 21, 2026: A winning funny.  © Unsplash/Jelly Dollar

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jelly Dollar

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