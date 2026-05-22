Joke of the Night for May 22, 2026: A celestial silly!
Your Joke of the Night is a celestial silly! Here's one to make you smile bright tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why can't you always buy a ticket to take a trip to the Moon?
Sometimes, the Moon is full.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Guzmán Barquín