Joke of the Night for May 23, 2026: A cat-tastic funny for Caturday!
Your Joke of the Night is a silly kitty! Here's one to make your whiskers turn upside down tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why couldn't the cat remember his favorite jacket?
He always tends to purr-get.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Đồng Phục Hải Triều