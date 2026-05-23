Joke of the Night for May 23, 2026: A cat-tastic funny for Caturday!

Your Joke of the Night is a silly kitty! Here's one to make your whiskers turn upside down tonight.

He always tends to purr-get.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

