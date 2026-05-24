Joke of the Night for May 24, 2026: A funny to rock your socks off
Your Joke of the Night is here to rock your socks off! Here's a foodie funny to end your Sunday with a bang.
Joke of the Day
What is a guitar player's favorite Italian food?
Strum-boli.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Leutrim Fetahu