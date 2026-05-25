Joke of the Night for May 25, 2026: End Memorial Day Weekend with a smile
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to end your Memorial Day Weekend with a smile. Here's a foodie funny for you to enjoy.
Joke of the Day
What's a librarian's favorite thing to grill on Memorial Day?
A shhhhh-kabob!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Victoria Shes