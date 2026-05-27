Joke of the Night for May 26, 2026: A knockin' funny for a quick laugh
Your Joke of the Night is knocking at the door with quick silly. Here's one to end your night with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Harry.
Harry who?
Harry up, we gotta go!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ryland Dean