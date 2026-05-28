Joke of the Night for May 27, 2026: A fishy funny filled with magic!
Your Joke of the Night is a fishy funny. Here's one to end your night with a magic trick.
Joke of the Day
What did the fisherman telling magic tricks say?
"Pick a cod, any cod.”
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Cover photo: Unsplash/cody reed