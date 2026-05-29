Joke of the Night for May 28, 2026: Vrooming with funny!

Your Joke of the Night is here to rev your engine with laughs! Here's one to hit the gas with some silly.

Why did the car take a nap?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

