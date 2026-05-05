Joke of the Night for May 5, 2026: A lizard laugh!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly to round up your day. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.Who’s there?
Iguana.
Iguana who?
Iguana come inside!
Iguana come inside!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Cindy Williams Moore