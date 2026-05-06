Joke of the Night for May 6, 2026: A goodnight knock knock giggle.

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a giggle to round up your day. Here's one to make you smile tonight.

Annie thing you can do, I can do better!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

