HRW releases new report on exploitation in gig economy ahead of labor treaty negotiations

Geneva, Switzerland - Countries negotiating a new international labor treaty on gig work must adopt binding standards on issues including fair pay and social security, Human Rights Watch said in a report Wednesday.

Signage for the International Labor Organization is pictured outside the entrance to the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. © IMAGO / IP3press

Governments are expecting to finish talks on the treaty – which will aim to protect hundreds of millions who find work through digital labor platforms – during the International Labour Organization's main annual conference in Geneva next month.

"These jobs don't come with any of the protections that ordinary jobs have," HRW's senior economic justice adviser Lena Simet told AFP.

"Platform companies have built a business model that sidesteps labor protections and shifts risks and costs onto the workers."

The World Bank estimated in 2023 there were up to 435 million online gig workers around the globe.

Yet the HRW report Simet wrote, titled Algorithms of Exploitation: Rights Abuses in the Gig Economy and the Global Fight for Change, argued labor practices had not kept pace.

The report highlighted that the companies behind the apps control the gig work via algorithms that assign tasks, set pay, evaluate performance, and even fire workers.