New York education commissioner overturns anti-trans bathroom policies

Massapequa, New York - Rules introduced by two school districts in New York barring transgender students from bathrooms and locker rooms have been declared unlawful by the state's education department.

New York's Department of Education has ruled that bans on transgender students using their chosen bathrooms and locker rooms are unlawful. © AFP/Kena Betancur

New York's State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on Monday barred anti-trans policies that had been introduced by a number of school districts, declaring them discriminatory and illegal.

The move came after a case was brought forward by the parents of a transgender student in Massapequa who has been forced to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of her gender assigned at birth.

The restrictions had been introduced by board members of the Massapequa and Locust Valley Central school districts.

According to the trans girl's parents, the discriminatory policies had caused tremendous harm to her mental health, and at times made her depressed and even suicidal.

"These were the predictable results of Massapequa's actions, which targeted a discrete group of people who have become increasingly vilified by irresponsible adults," Rosa wrote in the Education Department's ruling.

Rosa ordered both the Locust Valley and Massapequa school districts to allow students to use facilities that are "most closely aligned with their gender identity."

The transgender community has been under attack during President Donald Trump's second administration.

In March, the Supreme Court blocked laws in California which restricted schools from outing trans students without their explicit permission. The rule was designed to protect against potential domestic violence and discrimination.