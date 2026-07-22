Extremely old human remains unearthed in El Salvador

Antiguo Cuscatlán, El Salvador – Archaeologists in El Salvador exhumed human remains believed to be nearly 3,000 years old on Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture said.

Archaeologists extracting a pre-Hispanic burial estimated to date back to 850 BC in Antiguo Cuscatlán, El Salvador. © AFP/El Salvador's Presidency Press Office/Handout

The remains were first uncovered on July 2 at a burial site in Antiguo Cuscatlán, a suburb of San Salvador, and are estimated to date back to around 850 BC, according to the ministry.

The burial pit also contained a small Usulutan-style ceramic vessel shaped like a sea turtle, as well as remnants of cassava branches preserved beneath layers of volcanic ash deposited over different periods.

The remains were found face down and will undergo radiocarbon dating to determine their age. DNA analysis will also be carried out to determine the person's sex.

According to the ministry, the site may contain burials similar to those uncovered at the Chalchuapa archaeological site in western El Salvador, where archaeologists unearthed the remains of 33 people in the 1970s.