Scientists discover 210-million-year-old dinosaur in Zimbabwe

Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe - A newly discovered dinosaur from Zimbabwe is offering fresh clues to how the animals diversified, suggesting they spread across distinct ecosystems in southern Africa, scientists said Wednesday.

The remains of the newly discovered dinosaur species were found on the shores of Lake Kariba in northern Zimbabwe. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The discovery of the new species, named Musango matusadonaensis, is based on a skeleton excavated on the shores of Lake Kariba in northern Zimbabwe in 2018, and is the fifth dinosaur identified from the country, they said.

It lived about 210 million years ago during the Late Triassic, when dinosaurs were beginning to spread across the planet but had yet to become the dominant land animals, said the international team of palaeontologists behind the discovery.

Unlike the giant long-necked dinosaurs that evolved millions of years later, Musango was relatively lightly built, about 15 feet long and weighing an estimated 490 pounds – about the weight of a fully grown pig.

It was named after the local Shona word "musango," meaning "living in the bush."

"Until recently, it was assumed that the dinosaurs living across southern Africa were largely the same," said Paul Barrett, researcher at the Natural History Museum in London.

The discovery suggests the region was instead made up of several distinct ecosystems, each home to different dinosaur species, Barrett said in a statement.

"It suggests that what we've found so far is only the tip of the iceberg," he said.