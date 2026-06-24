Asteroid to come zooming past Earth – and it will be visible to stargazers!

A large asteroid that will zoom harmlessly past Earth on Saturday will be visible to stargazers using a small telescope or large binoculars, the European Space Agency announced Wednesday.

The asteroid known as (152637) 1997 NC1 will come zooming past Earth on Saturday (file photo). © Unsplash/@nasa

The asteroid will come within 1.5 million miles of Earth at 7:14 AM ET on Saturday, which is more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Called (152637) 1997 NC1, the asteroid will be speeding along at nearly six miles per second, posing no threat to Earth as any chance of an impact has been ruled out.

Discovered in 1997, the asteroid is estimated to be between 2,400 and 5,400 feet wide, according to calculations based on how much sunlight it reflects.

However, other estimates suggest it could be smaller, the ESA said in a statement.

"A close approach to Earth by an object this size only occurs every few years, although this time the bright nearby Moon might impede its observability at closest approach," Juan Luis Cano of the ESA's Planetary Defense Office said in a statement.